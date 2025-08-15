NDMC Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

In a display of patriotic fervor, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) commemorated India's 79th Independence Day at its headquarters in Palika Kendra.

NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra led the flag-hoisting ceremony, attended by key council figures, officials, and students. Chandra paid homage to freedom fighters, highlighting the sacrifices made by martyrs like Kanaklata Barua and valor during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The event underscored the dual nature of freedom, balancing rights with responsibilities, while encouraging collective efforts to enhance the capital. Celebrations included illuminating landmarks with the tricolor and displaying thousands of flags in the NDMC area.

(With inputs from agencies.)