Lieutenant Governor Gupta's Vision for Ladakh: A Journey of Unity and Development
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta marked Independence Day by unfurling the national flag and honoring the armed forces. He pledged unity and development, emphasizing employment opportunities for the youth and reaffirming commitment to Prime Minister Modi's inclusive vision. Gupta also celebrated Ladakh's cultural milestones and the visit of the Dalai Lama.
In a stirring Independence Day event, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated the 79th anniversary by honoring the armed forces and unfurling the national flag at Polo Ground in Leh. Gupta saluted the bravery of the armed forces and paid homage to their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.
Emphasizing development and inclusivity, Gupta stressed unity, urging the people of Ladakh to join in the region's growth. He reaffirmed commitment to Prime Minister Modi's vision of inclusive progress, highlighting the importance of community effort for comprehensive development and prosperity in the Union Territory.
Gupta underscored employment generation as a priority, with significant steps towards domicile-based opportunities and job reservations for local youth. He also celebrated cultural achievements, including new districts and the recognition of local languages, marking historic milestones for Ladakh.
