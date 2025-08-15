Partial Collapse of Humayun's Tomb Traps Visitors in Delhi

A portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, trapping several visitors inside. Authorities say that eight to nine people are feared trapped.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the partial collapse around 4.30 pm and responded with five fire tenders to the scene. The operation to rescue those trapped is underway as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

Humayun's Tomb, a mid-16th century mausoleum, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a significant historical landmark, attracting numerous tourists to the city annually.