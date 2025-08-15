Left Menu

Political Tensions Mar Independence Day Celebrations at Raj Nivas

The DMK opposition boycotted the 'At Home' reception hosted by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Raj Nivas. Despite this, key political figures and performers attended the event, which featured notable cultural performances in a show of unity and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:06 IST
Political Tensions Mar Independence Day Celebrations at Raj Nivas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Puducherry saw a notable tension as the opposition DMK boycotted the 'At Home' reception hosted by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan. The event, held at Raj Nivas to mark the 79th Independence Day, went on without the presence of the DMK as key figures gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Among the attendees were Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam, alongside former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other prominent leaders from Congress and the BJP. The event highlighted the unity of these leaders, even in the absence of the DMK.

The celebration was marked by cultural performances, including a recital by Padma Shri awardee Dakshinamoorthy and a Bharatanatyam performance by a student. Lt Governor Kailashnathan took the opportunity to interact with guests, fostering a spirit of camaraderie despite the absent opposition.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025