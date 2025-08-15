Political Tensions Mar Independence Day Celebrations at Raj Nivas

The political landscape of Puducherry saw a notable tension as the opposition DMK boycotted the 'At Home' reception hosted by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan. The event, held at Raj Nivas to mark the 79th Independence Day, went on without the presence of the DMK as key figures gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Among the attendees were Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam, alongside former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and other prominent leaders from Congress and the BJP. The event highlighted the unity of these leaders, even in the absence of the DMK.

The celebration was marked by cultural performances, including a recital by Padma Shri awardee Dakshinamoorthy and a Bharatanatyam performance by a student. Lt Governor Kailashnathan took the opportunity to interact with guests, fostering a spirit of camaraderie despite the absent opposition.