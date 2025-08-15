Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse at Humayun's Tomb Dargah

A tragic incident near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi resulted in the death of five visitors and injuries to four others when a wall of a dargah collapsed. The collapse took place during Friday prayers, leading to a swift and collaborative rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Friday evening, as a wall of a dargah near the iconic Humayun's Tomb collapsed, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to four others, according to police reports.

The collapse occurred while visitors were attending Friday prayers amidst heavy rainfall. Swift rescue operations were mounted by the Delhi Police, NDRF, and various other agencies, extracting 10 to 12 individuals from the debris.

The affected structure was a newer addition to the complex, sparing the 16th-century monument itself. Authorities continue to ensure the safety of the area, as hundreds of tourists visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

