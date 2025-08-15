Left Menu

Indian Independence Day Celebrations in Dublin Amid Concerns Over Diaspora Safety

The Indian Embassy in Dublin celebrated India's 79th Independence Day amid recent attacks on Indians. Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra led the celebrations and met Dublin's mayor to discuss safety concerns for the Indian diaspora. The celebrations occurred as Ireland India Council postponed 'India Day' due to security issues.

Updated: 15-08-2025 20:22 IST
The Indian Embassy in Dublin marked India's 79th Independence Day with spirited involvement from the Indian diaspora. Despite recent violent incidents targeting Indians in Ireland, the celebrations proceeded with a flag hoisting ceremony led by Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra, followed by cultural showcases highlighting Indian arts.

Ambassador Mishra met with Dublin's Lord Mayor, Councillor Ray McAdam, at the Mansion House to discuss the safety of Indians in the city, which is known for its welcoming spirit. Mishra also engaged with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and expressed gratitude for the close cooperation with Irish Police on ensuring the safety of the Indian community.

The festivities coincided with the postponement of the Ireland India Council's scheduled 'India Day' celebrations due to safety concerns. Irish President Michael D Higgins and Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan condemned the recent attacks, urging protective measures for the Indian diaspora.

