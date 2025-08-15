Left Menu

India Eyes Wedding and MICE Tourism Boom

India is focusing on wedding and MICE tourism as a specialized segment beyond general tourism. Kerala has strong potential to lead this sector, with an estimated business opportunity of Rs 1 lakh crore. The state's green policies and infrastructural advantages make it an attractive venue.

India is shifting its focus to promote weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) as a distinct segment of tourism, rather than incorporating it under the broader umbrella of general tourism development, according to a senior official from the Union Tourism Ministry.

In his keynote address at the country's inaugural Wedding and MICE conclave, Additional Secretary and Director General of Tourism, Suman Billa, highlighted Kerala's potential to become a leading destination in this niche sector. The conclave, organized by the Kerala Travel Mart Society in partnership with the state tourism department, aims to showcase and promote new opportunities in wedding and MICE tourism.

Billa emphasized Kerala's unique advantages, including its lush environment and superior infrastructure, projecting a potential business opportunity worth Rs 1 lakh crore. He praised the state for diversifying beyond traditional tourism strategies and its successful green-friendly policies. The event attracted over 675 buyers, including international representatives, highlighting the global appeal of India's evolving tourism landscape.

