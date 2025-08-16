Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by paying tribute to his enduring influence on India's progress and self-reliance goals.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Modi praised Vajpayee's dedication to India's development, stating that his visionary leadership continues to guide the nation's ambition for a developed and self-sufficient future. Following the tribute, Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, visited Vajpayee's memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal,' to honor his contribution to India's progress.

Renowned as both a poet and statesman, Vajpayee, who served as prime minister from 1998 to 2004, is celebrated for his role in advancing economic reforms that marked an era of rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)