Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Celebrates Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Janmashtami by visiting an ISKCON temple and praying for prosperity in Delhi and across the country. She extended her well wishes to all devotees of Lord Sri Krishna, as she plans to attend numerous celebrations around the city.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid respects at an ISKCON temple in the national capital on Saturday to mark the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. During her visit, she offered prayers for the advancement of both Delhi and the nation.
Expressing joy, CM Gupta remarked that devotees of Lord Sri Krishna across the country and the world participate in prayers and worship on this festive day. 'I extend my well wishes to everyone on Janmashtami. May Lord Sri Krishna bless us all and lead Delhi and our country towards progress,' said Gupta to reporters.
Later in the day, CM Gupta is scheduled to attend a series of Janmashtami events throughout the city, emphasizing her commitment to celebrating and engaging with the cultural significance of the occasion.
