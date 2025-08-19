Remembering Achyut Potdar: The '3 Idiots' Professor Bids Farewell

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, renowned for his portrayal of a professor in the iconic film '3 Idiots', has passed away. He died on August 18 at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, as confirmed by his daughter, Anuradha Paraskar. Potdar, who was set to celebrate his 91st birthday shortly, had featured in over 125 films throughout his distinguished career.

Anuradha shared that her father fell unconscious before being hospitalized and succumbed to heart failure later in the evening due to an aorta dissection leading to multiple organ failure. She remarked that his passing was swift but peaceful, with the final rites scheduled to take place in Thane.

Achyut Potdar's legacy endures with his memorable role in '3 Idiots', alongside Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, where his line 'Arey kehna kya chahte ho' gained immense popularity. His body of work includes notable films like Aakrosh, Tezaab, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, along with TV series such as Bharat Ek Khoj and Pradhan Mantri.

(With inputs from agencies.)