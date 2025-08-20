India's Skill-Gaming Sector Fights Back Against Proposed Ban

Industry bodies representing India's burgeoning online skill-gaming sector have made a concerted call to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate intervention against a draft Bill aiming to ban all real-money games, including those reliant on skill. Their letter, dated August 19, describes the potential legislation as catastrophic for the industry, warning it would obliterate jobs and divert millions of users to illicit offshore gambling and betting entities.

Signed by key figures such as Roland Landers of AIGF, Joy Bhattacharjya of FIFS, and Anuraag Saxena of EGF, the letter highlights the sector's significant contributions: valuing over Rs 2 lakh crore, generating annual revenues in the tens of thousands of crores, and supporting substantial foreign direct investment and employment.

The joint letter emphasizes the detrimental impact of such a ban—not only would it squander investment opportunities and jeopardize approximately 400 companies, but it also risks harming users by driving them to unregulated platforms devoid of consumer protections. The industry advocates for progressive regulation rather than prohibition, urging a discussion with the minister to find balanced solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)