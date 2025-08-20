Left Menu

India's Online Gaming Overhaul: Balancing Economy and Welfare

The Indian government has proposed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' to tackle the societal issues of online real money gaming, banning it while promoting eSports and social gaming. This initiative focuses on welfare over revenue, addressing public concerns and shaping the gaming industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has introduced the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' in the Lok Sabha to combat the societal problems posed by online real money gaming. This move highlights a decision to prioritize public welfare over potential revenue from this controversial sector.

According to government sources, the bill seeks to promote eSports and social gaming, both integral to the creative economy, while imposing strict penalties on real money gaming operators. The bill stipulates that violators may face up to three years in prison or fines as high as Rs 1 crore. Additionally, the measure includes clauses against those facilitating advertising in contravention of the rules.

Despite concerns from industry bodies like the India Gaming Federation, the e-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, who argue the bill could stifle a thriving sector, the government remains steadfast. It aims to address numerous public complaints while supporting the growth of eSports and social gaming, seen as potential drivers of job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

