Puducherry Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 81st Birth Anniversary

In Puducherry, an assemblage of dignitaries including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, gathered to honor former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 81st birth anniversary.

The ceremony commenced with the Chief Minister administering the 'sadhbavana diwas' pledge. Attendees united in reciting the pledge at Rajiv Gandhi's statue, signifying peace, harmony, and unity. Notably, religious representatives from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian faiths read texts promoting societal balance and concord.

Adding to the homage, Congress leaders under the leadership of ex-Chief Minister V Narayanasamy traditionally offered floral tributes, underscoring the enduring respect and memory of Rajiv Gandhi in Puducherry.

