Mamata Banerjee Mourns the Passing of Lord Swraj Paul

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sorrow over the death of Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian-born British business magnate.

Lord Paul, aged 94, passed away in London after being hospitalized recently. He was the founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries. Banerjee described him as a business tycoon, philanthropist, and icon of the global Indian diaspora.

Reflecting on their acquaintance, Banerjee took to social media platform X to express her condolences and highlight their joint efforts in developing Bengal. She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and associates, hoping for his soul's peace.

