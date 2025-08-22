Mamata Banerjee Mourns the Passing of Lord Swraj Paul
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian-born British business magnate. Lord Paul, the founder of Caparo Group, passed away in London at 94. Banerjee expressed her condolences on social media, highlighting her personal connection with the philanthropist.
On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sorrow over the death of Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian-born British business magnate.
Lord Paul, aged 94, passed away in London after being hospitalized recently. He was the founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries. Banerjee described him as a business tycoon, philanthropist, and icon of the global Indian diaspora.
Reflecting on their acquaintance, Banerjee took to social media platform X to express her condolences and highlight their joint efforts in developing Bengal. She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and associates, hoping for his soul's peace.
