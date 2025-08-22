Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Mourns the Passing of Lord Swraj Paul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian-born British business magnate. Lord Paul, the founder of Caparo Group, passed away in London at 94. Banerjee expressed her condolences on social media, highlighting her personal connection with the philanthropist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee Mourns the Passing of Lord Swraj Paul
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sorrow over the death of Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian-born British business magnate.

Lord Paul, aged 94, passed away in London after being hospitalized recently. He was the founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries. Banerjee described him as a business tycoon, philanthropist, and icon of the global Indian diaspora.

Reflecting on their acquaintance, Banerjee took to social media platform X to express her condolences and highlight their joint efforts in developing Bengal. She extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and associates, hoping for his soul's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025