Indian Astronaut Makes Historic ISS Journey

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla met President Droupadi Murmu to discuss his experiences from being the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station. This meeting occurred after his 20-day mission with Axiom Mission 4. The President wished him success in future space endeavors, including the Gaganyaan Mission.

On Friday, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to recount his experiences from space exploration, as per an official statement from her office.

Shukla made history as the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station, returning to Earth last month after a 20-day stint as part of Axiom Mission 4. He and his fellow astronauts recounted their journey to the President, who commended their achievements.

Group Captain Shukla, together with Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Punyashlok Biswal, met President Murmu alongside top officials including ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and Human Space Flight Centre Director Dinesh Kumar Singh. The President extended her best wishes for their future missions, notably the anticipated Gaganyaan Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

