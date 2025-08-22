Tributes to a Tribal Leader: The Push for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

In a poignant session of the Jharkhand assembly, lawmakers from all parties united on Friday to demand the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for the late Shibu Soren. The former chief minister, who passed away on August 4, was celebrated for his pivotal contributions to the tribal movement and Jharkhand's formation.

Congress legislature leader Pradeep Yadav emphasized Soren's significance, urging the House to pass a resolution calling for the posthumous award. This sentiment was widely supported, with calls to include Soren's biography in educational syllabi.

Highlighting Soren's legacy, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside other notable figures, expressed hopes for national recognition. Discussions also touched on commemorative gestures such as a statue and heritage status for Soren's residence, underscoring his lasting impact on the region.