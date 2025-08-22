Left Menu

Berlin's Panda Birthday Bash: Leni and Lotti Turn One

Berlin Zoo's panda twins, Leni and Lotti, celebrated their first birthday with special bamboo and vegetable treats. Born at the zoo last year, these twin wonders are named after Marlene Dietrich and a Berlin district. They're the second pair of giant pandas born in Germany, with notable character differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:52 IST
The Berlin Zoo celebrated the first birthday of its panda twins, Leni and Lotti, with unique treats that included frozen vegetable confections and a bamboo candle.

Born last year on August 22, the twins, named after Berlin icons, have captured the hearts of visitors with their playful antics and growing personalities.

Weighing 21 kilos each, the cubs are noted for their distinct characters—Lotti being the adventurous one, while Leni takes a more relaxed approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

