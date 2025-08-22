Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Ends Successfully

The final group of devotees has concluded their journey on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass. Reopened after a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the pilgrimage saw 237 participants completing their sacred journey with the support of local authorities and the ITBP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The final group of devotees on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has triumphantly returned through the Lipulekh Pass, marking the successful conclusion of this revered pilgrimage in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, according to officials.

Upon arrival at 9:30 am, the group was met with a warm reception from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma confirmed their arrival while Dhan Singh, overseeing the Dharchula base camp for Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, mentioned that the group will rest at the camp.

This year, after a five-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage commenced on June 30. District Magistrate Vinod Goswami noted that 237 pilgrims made this journey, supported by the efforts of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, ITBP, and state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

