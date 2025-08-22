IIT Kharagpur: Bridging India's Space Legacy and Future

In a celebration of India's remarkable strides in space exploration, IIT Kharagpur is set to commemorate National Space Day this Saturday. The event marks the prestigious Chandrayaan-3 mission's successful landing on the moon's south pole, achieved on August 23, exactly two years ago.

The institute aims to ignite the curiosity and ambition of the nation's youth, with plans for a dynamic day-long program. Events will include a space-themed quiz for schoolchildren, a telescope-making workshop, and a captivating star-gazing session. Participants will include local students, faculty, staff, and the wider community.

Highlighting its longstanding partnership with ISRO, IIT Kharagpur will also host a special exhibition. This exhibit will showcase India's storied legacy in astronomy, blending ancient knowledge with modern space missions. Suman Chakraborty, the institute's director, emphasized the importance of merging tradition with future innovation to inspire the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)