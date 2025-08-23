Reviving a Regal Legacy: HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh's Polo Renaissance

At just 27, HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh is spearheading a quiet revolution in the world of polo. Under his leadership, the Jaipur Polo Team has clinched 12 out of 14 finals in the 2024–25 season, reinforcing its position in global polo while reviving its historical legacy.

Known affectionately as Pacho, his commitment goes beyond trophies. Through the Sawai Man Singh Polo Academy, he opens doors for young, diverse talent, while also championing Jaipur's cultural heritage. As a U.S. Polo Assn. ambassador, Pacho promotes India's rich polo tradition on international platforms.

His vision includes inclusive growth and cultural preservation, aligning with partners like AU Small Finance Bank and the Adani Group. With Jaipur's extensive polo infrastructure, he's poised to host global events, transforming the sport into a dynamic, inclusive arena for the next generation. The revival has begun.