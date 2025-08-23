Left Menu

Reviving a Regal Legacy: HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh's Polo Renaissance

HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh, at 27, is revolutionizing Indian polo by leading Jaipur Polo Team back into the global spotlight. Under his leadership, the team has clinched numerous victories, while promoting inclusivity and cultural heritage. His efforts are reshaping polo's future and strengthening Jaipur's position as a polo powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:51 IST
At just 27, HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh is spearheading a quiet revolution in the world of polo. Under his leadership, the Jaipur Polo Team has clinched 12 out of 14 finals in the 2024–25 season, reinforcing its position in global polo while reviving its historical legacy.

Known affectionately as Pacho, his commitment goes beyond trophies. Through the Sawai Man Singh Polo Academy, he opens doors for young, diverse talent, while also championing Jaipur's cultural heritage. As a U.S. Polo Assn. ambassador, Pacho promotes India's rich polo tradition on international platforms.

His vision includes inclusive growth and cultural preservation, aligning with partners like AU Small Finance Bank and the Adani Group. With Jaipur's extensive polo infrastructure, he's poised to host global events, transforming the sport into a dynamic, inclusive arena for the next generation. The revival has begun.

