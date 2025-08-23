Left Menu

Heritage Foods: Dairy Giant's Climb to the Top

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ranks as India's richest CM, mainly due to his family's significant shareholding in Heritage Foods. Founded by Naidu in 1992 to aid dairy farmers in his district, the firm's value skyrocketed, positioning it as a leading dairy brand in India.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:37 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has reclaimed his position as India's wealthiest CM, bolstered by a substantial stake in Heritage Foods. His family's involvement in the company, established to support dairy farmers, has seen monumental growth over the years.

Heritage Foods, originating amid a milk surplus crisis, has blossomed into a major dairy player under the guidance of Naidu's wife, Bhuvaneswari Nara. Her leadership and strategic direction have catapulted the company to achieve significant milestones without government support, underscoring its integrity and self-sufficiency.

The company, devoid of crony capitalist endeavors, has extended its reach across India, empowering farmers and ensuring high-quality milk production. Heritage Foods remains a beacon of success, contributing to India's leading status in global milk production.

