Guruvayoor Temple to Host Purification Ritual Post Viral Video
The Guruvayoor Devaswom will conduct a purification ritual at the Sri Krishna Temple pond after a social media influencer's video breached religious norms. The ritual, following a public apology from the influencer, will restrict temple entry until completed, seeking devotees' cooperation.
The Guruvayoor Devaswom, managing the famous Sri Krishna Temple, announced the performance of a purification ritual at the temple pond on Tuesday. This follows an incident where a social media influencer allegedly violated temple customs by filming in the sacred space.
The Devaswom revealed on Facebook that a 'non-Hindu woman' was seen entering the sacred pond for filming, which was considered a breach of 'religious norms.' The temple management explained that this has led to a backlash from devotees.
In response, darshan at the shrine will be restricted from 5 am to noon during the ritual. Devotees will be allowed entry in the evening. The ritual occurs just days after the influencer, facing severe public criticism, removed her video post and publicly apologized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
