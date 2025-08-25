Navigating the Digital Shift: CBC's Blueprint for North East Communication
At the North East zonal conference, CBC Director General Kanchan Prasad emphasized modernizing government communication through digital strategies and coordination. The meeting highlighted local-focused campaigns, use of digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, and regional office collaboration to enhance outreach in the North East.
Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Director General Kanchan Prasad has laid out a modern communication strategy, urging government messaging to embrace digital transformation through strategic planning and stronger coordination efforts. Addressing the North East zonal conference, she stressed the vital role the region plays in the national framework.
Prasad highlighted the importance of bespoke campaigns that reflect local realities, advocating for proactive planning with state agencies like DIPR for optimised resource use and stronger synergy among headquarters, regional, and field units. Such tailored approaches are expected to yield maximum efficiency.
Regional offices from Guwahati and Imphal shared their ongoing initiatives and strategic plans, while deliberations addressed challenges and potential solutions. The agenda included administration and accounts discussions, as well as hands-on digital advertising training, featuring platforms like Google and Facebook for effective outreach.
