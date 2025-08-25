Left Menu

Navigating the Digital Shift: CBC's Blueprint for North East Communication

At the North East zonal conference, CBC Director General Kanchan Prasad emphasized modernizing government communication through digital strategies and coordination. The meeting highlighted local-focused campaigns, use of digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram, and regional office collaboration to enhance outreach in the North East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:58 IST
Navigating the Digital Shift: CBC's Blueprint for North East Communication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Director General Kanchan Prasad has laid out a modern communication strategy, urging government messaging to embrace digital transformation through strategic planning and stronger coordination efforts. Addressing the North East zonal conference, she stressed the vital role the region plays in the national framework.

Prasad highlighted the importance of bespoke campaigns that reflect local realities, advocating for proactive planning with state agencies like DIPR for optimised resource use and stronger synergy among headquarters, regional, and field units. Such tailored approaches are expected to yield maximum efficiency.

Regional offices from Guwahati and Imphal shared their ongoing initiatives and strategic plans, while deliberations addressed challenges and potential solutions. The agenda included administration and accounts discussions, as well as hands-on digital advertising training, featuring platforms like Google and Facebook for effective outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

 India
2
India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
3
Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

 Global
4
Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Commission

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025