Kerala's Onam Festivities Made Affordable Amid Inflation Concerns

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared state measures aimed at curbing inflation, making the upcoming Onam festival more affordable for residents. He criticized the Centre for not providing additional rice supplies despite repeated requests, highlighting the state's proactive approach to contain costs.

During the state-level launch of Supplyco's Onam fair, Vijayan pointed out the high prices of coconut oil, announcing that Supplyco's 'Sabari' brand would be available at a significantly reduced rate of Rs 349, much lower than the market price of nearly Rs 500. Similar initiatives will ensure other essential oils are also accessible during the festival season.

Vijayan emphasized that Onam should represent abundance without imposing financial hardship. He lauded the state's market interventions for limiting inflation's impact in Kerala compared to the rest of the country and criticized the Centre's reluctance to support free grain distributions even during crises like pandemics and floods.

