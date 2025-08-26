Goa Welcomes Tourists to Waterfalls Amidst Monsoon: No Restrictions, Caution Advised

In a recent announcement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that tourists are welcome to visit the state's waterfalls, with no restrictions in place.

This announcement follows a significant increase in visitors exploring Goa's scenic waterfalls as part of hinterland tourism during the monsoon season.

Despite the open access, Sawant urged tourists to stay safe by adhering to weather advisories from the India Meteorological Department and following relevant safety guidelines.