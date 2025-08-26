Goa Welcomes Tourists to Waterfalls Amidst Monsoon: No Restrictions, Caution Advised
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that there are no restrictions on tourists visiting waterfalls during the monsoon season. However, tourists are advised to exercise caution, abide by weather advisories, and follow safety guidelines for a safe and enjoyable visit to the coastal state's scenic spots.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that tourists are welcome to visit the state's waterfalls, with no restrictions in place.
This announcement follows a significant increase in visitors exploring Goa's scenic waterfalls as part of hinterland tourism during the monsoon season.
Despite the open access, Sawant urged tourists to stay safe by adhering to weather advisories from the India Meteorological Department and following relevant safety guidelines.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liquor Outlets Stir Safety Concerns in Mumbai's Breach Candy
Heritage vs Safety: The Sarafa Chaat-Chowpatty Dilemma
Taiwanese Businesspeople Face Safety Concerns in China: SEF Report
Himachal Pradesh Hit by Devastating Monsoon Deluge
Himachal Monsoon Fury: Roads Blocked, Lives at Risk as Rain Wreaks Havoc