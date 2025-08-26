Left Menu

IICT Catalyzes Industry Growth at 7th Animation & More Summit

The 7th Animation & More Summit united global industry leaders and young talent in India. IICT, an industry partner, unveiled new programs and collaborations, cementing its status in creative technology growth. The event featured the ANN Awards 2025 and underscored India's potential as an animation powerhouse.

7th Animation & More Summit (Image Source: IICT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th Animation & More Summit, spanning August 22 to 24, 2025, witnessed a landmark participation from the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) as an Industry Partner. This acclaimed summit, recognized as India's premier platform for animation, creativity, and technology, gathered broadcasters, studios, creators, global delegates, and budding talent under one roof.

Highlighting its role as an industry partner, IICT introduced its innovative AVGC-XR programs aimed at equipping students and professionals with cutting-edge skills in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality. It also unveiled opportunities for incubation, research, and partnerships designed to encourage innovation and collaboration across the creative technology landscape. The IICT booth saw robust engagement, with numerous students and professionals enrolling in its advanced training programs. Several studios, production houses, and companies expressed their desire to collaborate with IICT, underscoring the institute's expanding influence as a nexus for industry-academia partnerships.

The summit also featured the ANN Awards 2025, where IICT played a key role. IICT's CEO, Vishwas Deoskar, presented the awards for Best 2D and Best 3D Animation Short Film. Deoskar emphasized that IICT's collaboration with the summit aligns with its mission to strengthen global industry ties, inspire emerging creators, and drive innovation within India's animation and creative technologies sector. "The overwhelming response from students, professionals, and companies highlights the crucial need for skill development and research-driven growth," he stated in a press release.

After its active involvement in the summit, IICT reaffirmed its stature as a driving force in creativity, innovation, and global collaborations, continuing its mission to build capacity and spur growth in India's animation and creative technology industry.

