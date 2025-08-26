Landslide Disrupts Path to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

A landslide has disrupted the path to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials have confirmed. The incident resulted in several injuries, amplifying concerns over safety in the region.

The landslide occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, a popular stop for devotees. Prompt rescue operations are currently underway as teams work tirelessly to address the situation and ensure the safety of all affected individuals.

The heavy rains, ongoing for the third consecutive day, are seen as the primary cause behind the landslide. Authorities are advising caution and have alerted the public to potential further disruptions in the area.