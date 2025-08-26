Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Halts Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi
A landslide caused by relentless rainfall led to the suspension of the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, resulting in five deaths and 14 injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing near Adhkwari, with authorities halting the trek due to continuous heavy rain affecting Jammu and Kashmir.
A deadly landslide, triggered by relentless heavy rain, struck the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon. The disaster has claimed the lives of at least five individuals, injuring 14 others, according to official reports.
The pilgrimage to this renowned shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district came to an abrupt halt following the landslide. Rescue operations are presently underway near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, where the landslide occurred around 3 pm.
The yatra, or pilgrimage, had seen earlier interruptions on the Himkoti trek route amid ongoing heavy rain, which has been lashing Jammu for three days, causing widespread chaos across the region.
