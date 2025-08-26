Left Menu

Amaal Malik Takes on Bigg Boss: A Journey of Heart and Resilience

Armaan Malik shares best wishes for his brother Amaal's participation in Bigg Boss, describing him as rebellious yet kind-hearted. Amaal is one of 16 contestants in the show's 19th season. Armaan hopes Amaal's real personality will shine through and expresses confidence in his potential victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:54 IST
Renowned singer Armaan Malik has extended heartfelt well-wishes to his brother, Amaal Malik, as he enters the competitive realm of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Amaal, known for his rebellious nature and honesty, is expected to reveal more of his genuine personality to the audience.

Included among the 16 participants vying for victory in the show's 19th season, Amaal has the backing of his brother, who hopes viewers see his tender and compassionate side. Armaan expressed his confidence in Amaal's ability to win over the audience.

Previously, Amaal has been candid about his struggles with clinical depression and personal challenges, including emotional and financial strife. His upcoming journey in 'Bigg Boss' signifies a fresh start, filled with opportunities for both personal growth and public appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

