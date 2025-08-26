Amaal Malik Takes on Bigg Boss: A Journey of Heart and Resilience

Renowned singer Armaan Malik has extended heartfelt well-wishes to his brother, Amaal Malik, as he enters the competitive realm of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Amaal, known for his rebellious nature and honesty, is expected to reveal more of his genuine personality to the audience.

Included among the 16 participants vying for victory in the show's 19th season, Amaal has the backing of his brother, who hopes viewers see his tender and compassionate side. Armaan expressed his confidence in Amaal's ability to win over the audience.

Previously, Amaal has been candid about his struggles with clinical depression and personal challenges, including emotional and financial strife. His upcoming journey in 'Bigg Boss' signifies a fresh start, filled with opportunities for both personal growth and public appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)