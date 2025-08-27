Left Menu

Telangana Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Grandeur Under Rainy Skies

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Telangana commenced with great enthusiasm, marked by the installation of numerous idols amidst rains. Highlighted by a 69-ft idol in Hyderabad, the event saw extensive governmental preparations. Authorities took safety measures following recent accidents, urging caution against electrical hazards during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off in Telangana on Wednesday, displaying a blend of devotion and joy across the region. Despite intermittent rains, devotees flocked to temples and set up Lord Ganesha idols in diverse sizes across Hyderabad and neighboring areas.

The festival's pinnacle was the impressive 69-ft-tall 'Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati' idol at the Khairatabad pandal in Hyderabad, symbolizing global peace and happiness. The government ensured robust security and smooth facilitation of the celebrations, readying measures for the eventual immersion of idols in local water bodies like the Hussain Sagar lake.

With recent electrical accidents fresh in memory, including a tragic chariot incident, authorities are vigilant. Officials prioritized public safety, urging the avoidance of electrical hazards during the nine-day celebrations, as the state receives seasonal downpours. Key leaders conveyed warm wishes to the public on this auspicious occasion.

