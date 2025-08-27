Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives on Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

A landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has led to the death of 32 people and injuries to many others. The disaster, triggered by relentless rain, struck amidst ongoing pilgrimages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and pledged support for relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed 32 lives, according to local officials. The calamity occurred following incessant rain, wreaking havoc as pilgrims made their journey to this sacred site. Rescue operations are ongoing in a race against time to find survivors amidst the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to families of the victims, affirming the government's commitment to assisting those affected. In his message, Modi expressed deep sadness over the event, calling for swift recovery for the injured as local hospitals continue their efforts to provide treatment.

The landslide unfolded near Adhkwari, approximately halfway up the 12-kilometer trek to the shrine, promoting the temporary suspension of pilgrimage activities. The region recently faced similar tragedies, including a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district, underscoring the challenge posed by natural disasters in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

