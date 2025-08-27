Mamata Banerjee Extends Solidarity to Rain-Hit Jammu and Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday voiced her deep concerns over the severe rain-induced disasters that have struck Jammu and Kashmir, extending her solidarity to the affected residents.

The region, particularly Jammu province, experienced relentless rainfall on Tuesday, triggering landslides, inundating low-lying areas, and resulting in significant damage to infrastructure. Key routes, like those to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, were impacted, with 32 reported dead. In Doda district, separate incidents claimed four more lives.

Banerjee expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured while praying for the safety of those stranded. The adverse weather disrupted not only daily life but also communication, with telecom services down across large parts of the union territory.