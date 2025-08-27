Left Menu

Frozen Moments: The Timeless Impact of Photography on Indian History

An exhibition titled 'Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography' showcases iconic photographs that have shaped India's visual history. Curated by Aditya Arya, it features works from pioneers like Bourne and Shepherd and contemporary photographers, highlighting the transition from analogue to digital photography over centuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:07 IST
Frozen Moments: The Timeless Impact of Photography on Indian History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurugram, Museo Camera hosts an exhibition that captures the essence of India's visual narrative through photography. 'Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography' tells a story through images that chronicle the nation's history, from the sepia-toned archives of the 1800s to the vibrant photographs of today.

Aditya Arya, the curator, honors pioneers such as Bourne and Shepherd, alongside contemporary artists, showcasing their significant contributions to the realm of photography. This exhibit not only depicts historical events and figures but also marks the evolution of the photographic art form from analogue origins to modern digital expressions.

Rare historical photographs, including Darogah Abbas Ali's 'Beauties of Lucknow' and contemporary works by Avinash Pasricha and Akash Das, form the core of this collection. The exhibition, running until September 29, celebrates the cultural heritage and invites us to preserve the tangible legacies of images through the preservation of negatives and prints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted...

 India
2
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

 India
3
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terroris...

 India
4
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025