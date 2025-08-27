Frozen Moments: The Timeless Impact of Photography on Indian History
An exhibition titled 'Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography' showcases iconic photographs that have shaped India's visual history. Curated by Aditya Arya, it features works from pioneers like Bourne and Shepherd and contemporary photographers, highlighting the transition from analogue to digital photography over centuries.
In Gurugram, Museo Camera hosts an exhibition that captures the essence of India's visual narrative through photography. 'Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography' tells a story through images that chronicle the nation's history, from the sepia-toned archives of the 1800s to the vibrant photographs of today.
Aditya Arya, the curator, honors pioneers such as Bourne and Shepherd, alongside contemporary artists, showcasing their significant contributions to the realm of photography. This exhibit not only depicts historical events and figures but also marks the evolution of the photographic art form from analogue origins to modern digital expressions.
Rare historical photographs, including Darogah Abbas Ali's 'Beauties of Lucknow' and contemporary works by Avinash Pasricha and Akash Das, form the core of this collection. The exhibition, running until September 29, celebrates the cultural heritage and invites us to preserve the tangible legacies of images through the preservation of negatives and prints.
