Farooq Abdullah Urges Unity and Support in Wake of Jammu Floods

Farooq Abdullah expressed sorrow over devastating floods in Jammu that caused many deaths. He offered condolences to the families affected and commended rescue operations. Abdullah called for immediate central assistance for relief efforts and appealed to NGOs and citizens for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of severe floods that ravaged the Jammu region, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and the destruction caused.

A tragic landslide claimed the lives of thirty pilgrims on the way to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

He applauded the administration's timely rescue efforts which saved many lives and called for immediate financial and logistical support from the central government to aid in relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction initiatives. He emphasized unity and collective action and urged NGOs, civil society, and the public to contribute to the relief efforts.

