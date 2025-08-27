Farooq Abdullah Urges Unity and Support in Wake of Jammu Floods

In the aftermath of severe floods that ravaged the Jammu region, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and the destruction caused.

A tragic landslide claimed the lives of thirty pilgrims on the way to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

He applauded the administration's timely rescue efforts which saved many lives and called for immediate financial and logistical support from the central government to aid in relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction initiatives. He emphasized unity and collective action and urged NGOs, civil society, and the public to contribute to the relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)