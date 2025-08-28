Controversy Over Political Figure Ganesh Idol Sparks Debate

During the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a Ganesh idol resembling Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sparked controversy. The idol was installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar at a pandal in Hyderabad, prompting concerns about its appropriateness. These concerns led to a swift response from local political figures.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh expressed objections to the idol in a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Singh argued that the depiction was disrespectful to religious beliefs and called for the pandal's removal to maintain communal harmony.

Following the uproar, Mettu Sai Kumar, who initially set up the idol, took action to replace it with a traditional Lord Ganesha statue. This resolution sought to respect the sentiments of the Hindu community and emphasized keeping religious observances free from political affiliations.