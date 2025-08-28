Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims on Vaishno Devi Route

A deadly landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route has left several families in mourning after claiming numerous lives. Tragedy struck a family from Meerut when a lightning strike killed two sisters, Neera Verma and Chandni, during the journey.

Among the affected are Amit Verma, his daughter Vidhi, and local families who escaped unscathed. Neera's body was returned to Mawana on Thursday, while Chandni's last rites were conducted in Khekra amidst heavy mourning.

Another affected family from Agra lost three members in the disaster, including Deepak Kumar's mother, daughter, and sister-in-law. The death toll reached 32, prompting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to announce financial assistance for the deceased's families.

(With inputs from agencies.)