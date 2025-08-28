Political Drama Unfolds Around Global Ayyappa Sangamam
Tensions rise between BJP and CPI(M) over Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Hosted by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the event faces criticism from BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who argues it's politically motivated. Kerala's CM defends the event as non-political, emphasizing state support and devotion unity.
- Country:
- India
The Global Ayyappa Sangamam has become a battleground between the BJP and CPI(M), escalating tensions ahead of its September 20 event. Both parties traded accusations of politicizing the event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board to mark its 75th anniversary.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's state president, vowed to resist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin's participation, deeming it a political ploy. Vijayan dismissed these 'threats' and insisted the event was purely devotional, dismissing political undertones.
Education Minister V Sivankutty countered, highlighting the socio-cultural significance and government support for the event, criticizing Rajeev's remarks as disrespectful to Kerala's devotion. He vouched for the program's unity and cultural respect, beyond political affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Dynasty Politics Amid Electoral Roll Controversy
Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Assam: Bridging Politics and Progress
"Gaali wali Congress": BJP accuses oppn of engaging in "politics of abuse"
From Raps to Politics: Zohram Mamdani's Unique Journey
Hate Speech Conviction Rocks South African Politics