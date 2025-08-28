Political Drama Unfolds Around Global Ayyappa Sangamam

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam has become a battleground between the BJP and CPI(M), escalating tensions ahead of its September 20 event. Both parties traded accusations of politicizing the event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board to mark its 75th anniversary.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's state president, vowed to resist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin's participation, deeming it a political ploy. Vijayan dismissed these 'threats' and insisted the event was purely devotional, dismissing political undertones.

Education Minister V Sivankutty countered, highlighting the socio-cultural significance and government support for the event, criticizing Rajeev's remarks as disrespectful to Kerala's devotion. He vouched for the program's unity and cultural respect, beyond political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)