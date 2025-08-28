Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Around Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Tensions rise between BJP and CPI(M) over Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Hosted by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the event faces criticism from BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who argues it's politically motivated. Kerala's CM defends the event as non-political, emphasizing state support and devotion unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:03 IST
Political Drama Unfolds Around Global Ayyappa Sangamam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam has become a battleground between the BJP and CPI(M), escalating tensions ahead of its September 20 event. Both parties traded accusations of politicizing the event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board to mark its 75th anniversary.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's state president, vowed to resist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin's participation, deeming it a political ploy. Vijayan dismissed these 'threats' and insisted the event was purely devotional, dismissing political undertones.

Education Minister V Sivankutty countered, highlighting the socio-cultural significance and government support for the event, criticizing Rajeev's remarks as disrespectful to Kerala's devotion. He vouched for the program's unity and cultural respect, beyond political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

 India
2
Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

 Global
3
Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Challenges

Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Cha...

 Global
4
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025