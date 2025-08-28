Odisha Fishermen's Tale of Survival: Five Days Lost at Sea

Four determined fishermen from Odisha's Bhadrak district defied the odds to survive a harrowing five-day ordeal at sea after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal.

The group, comprising a 70-year-old among their ranks, managed to remain afloat by clinging to makeshift floats and consuming only the limited water they carried. Their venture into the sea began on August 21, from Chudamani fishing harbour, a journey that transformed into an extraordinary survival saga.

Despite engine failure and losing their anchor to strong ocean currents, they battled adversity until rescued near the Sunamuhin forest on August 27. Currently, all four are stable at Basudevpur Medical Centre, with local authorities closely monitoring their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)