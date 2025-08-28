Left Menu

Odisha Fishermen's Tale of Survival: Five Days Lost at Sea

Four fishermen from Odisha's Bhadrak district survived a five-day ordeal at sea after their boat sank. They clung to floats and survived on limited water until rescued near Sunamuhin forest. The fishermen, including a 70-year-old, are now safe and recovering at a medical center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:06 IST
Odisha Fishermen's Tale of Survival: Five Days Lost at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four determined fishermen from Odisha's Bhadrak district defied the odds to survive a harrowing five-day ordeal at sea after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal.

The group, comprising a 70-year-old among their ranks, managed to remain afloat by clinging to makeshift floats and consuming only the limited water they carried. Their venture into the sea began on August 21, from Chudamani fishing harbour, a journey that transformed into an extraordinary survival saga.

Despite engine failure and losing their anchor to strong ocean currents, they battled adversity until rescued near the Sunamuhin forest on August 27. Currently, all four are stable at Basudevpur Medical Centre, with local authorities closely monitoring their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

India's Semiconductor Mission Advances with New OSAT Facility Inauguration

 India
2
Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

Reviving Altadena: Turning Ashes into Timber

 Global
3
Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Challenges

Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Cha...

 Global
4
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025