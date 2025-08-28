Left Menu

Celebrities in Spotlight: Arrests, Engagements, and Courtroom Dramas

Recent entertainment news includes Lil Nas X addressing his Los Angeles arrest, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement, and Paul Gallagher, brother of Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, facing serious charges in the UK. These events highlight the ongoing interest and drama in the lives of high-profile celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent entertainment news, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X assured fans he is fine following his arrest in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting police officers. The incident involved officers reportedly finding him naked on the street.

Meanwhile, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce took to social media to announce their engagement after a two-year relationship. The couple shared a playful message comparing themselves to students' favorite teachers.

In more serious news, Paul Gallagher, brother of Oasis members Liam and Noel, appeared in a London court facing multiple charges, including rape and coercive behavior, after being formally charged last month with 11 offenses.

