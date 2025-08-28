Celebrities in Spotlight: Arrests, Engagements, and Courtroom Dramas

In recent entertainment news, Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X assured fans he is fine following his arrest in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting police officers. The incident involved officers reportedly finding him naked on the street.

Meanwhile, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce took to social media to announce their engagement after a two-year relationship. The couple shared a playful message comparing themselves to students' favorite teachers.

In more serious news, Paul Gallagher, brother of Oasis members Liam and Noel, appeared in a London court facing multiple charges, including rape and coercive behavior, after being formally charged last month with 11 offenses.