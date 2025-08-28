Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Mysuru Dasara Inauguration Choice

Controversy arises as Karnataka BJP questions Congress over excluding Deepa Bhasthi from Mysuru Dasara 2025 inauguration. Despite sharing the International Booker Prize with Banu Mushtaq, only Mushtaq has been invited. Criticism intensifies amidst political accusations involving cultural and religious sensitivities.

The Karnataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra, has publicly challenged the Congress government's decision to exclude Deepa Bhasthi from inaugurating the renowned Mysuru Dasara 2025 festival. This decision is contentious as Bhasthi, alongside Banu Mushtaq, won the 2025 International Booker Prize for translating Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp'.

Vijayendra's criticism aligns with sentiments of other BJP figures who argue the exclusion reveals political bias by the ruling Congress. Accusations revolve around an alleged disregard for the dual contributions of both Bhasthi and Mushtaq to literature, spotlighting an ongoing political rivalry.

Adding to the controversy are past statements by Mushtaq concerning linguistic reverence, which have sparked cultural debates. The BJP's commentary extends to larger critiques of Congress leaders, emphasizing perceived affronts to local traditions and political maneuvering.

