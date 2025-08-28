Left Menu

RSS Chief's Stance on Religion and Social Harmony

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the Sangh does not support religious attacks and believes Hinduism recognizes Islam's existence. Speaking at the RSS centenary event, he advocated for individual religious freedom and rejected caste-based systems. Bhagwat also stated that public places shouldn't be named after aggressors.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), clarified on Thursday that the organization does not endorse attacking anyone over religious disputes, emphasizing that Hindu philosophy accepts the existence of Islam. Speaking at the RSS centenary celebrations, he emphasized that religion should be a personal choice without coercion.

He argued that Hindus often feel insecure due to a lack of confidence but stressed the importance of national unity, stating, "We are one nation first." He also asserted that public infrastructure should not be named after historical aggressors, although he clarified this view doesn't target Muslims specifically.

Discussing societal issues, Bhagwat reiterated RSS's support for constitutionally mandated reservation policies. He declared the caste system outdated and called for its removal without causing societal harm, advocating for an exploitation-free, egalitarian framework moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

