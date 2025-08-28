Kerala's Onam Celebration Unites Amid Controversy
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty praises commendable Onam celebrations at a school, following controversy over a teacher's alleged hate remarks. The minister lauds the event's inclusivity, while legal actions are pursued against the teacher involved. Education officials are called to oversee the celebrations.
The Onam celebrations at a school in Kerala have garnered praise from the state's General Education Minister V Sivankutty, despite controversy stemming from a teacher's inflammatory comments.
The teacher, who suggested in a WhatsApp message that the festival was unnecessary and tied to another religion, faces legal consequences. An FIR has been filed under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against her.
Sivankutty commended the school event for its inclusivity and directed a formal inquiry by the Director of Public Instructions. The Education Department ensures oversight during the festivities, as the school suspended two pre-primary teachers over the incident.
