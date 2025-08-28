Left Menu

Gujarat Gears Up for the Glamorous Filmfare Awards 2025

The Filmfare Awards will return to Gujarat for the second consecutive year in 2025, following a new MoU signed between Gujarat's tourism corporation and Worldwide Media. This strategic move aims to showcase Gujarat’s attractions, boost the local economy, and reinforce the state's cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:38 IST
In a significant cultural move, Gujarat is set to host the Filmfare Awards for the second consecutive year in 2025. The event, renowned for celebrating excellence in the Hindi film industry, aims to spotlight Gujarat's various attractions and bolster the local economy.

An official memorandum of understanding was signed between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd and Worldwide Media, marking a continuation of the partnership initiated last year. The signing was overseen by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Times Group MD Vineet Jain, reiterating Gujarat's prominence in the cinematic tourism sector.

With the Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat, the state aims to enhance its infrastructure and hospitality facilities, ensuring a seamless experience for an international audience. The awards will not only highlight Gujarat's rich cultural heritage but also solidify its status as a burgeoning hub for concerts and entertainment investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

