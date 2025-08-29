Debate Intensifies Over Sabarimala's Global Ayyappa Sangamam
The Left government's decision to organize the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala is supported by the Nair Service Society despite criticism from the BJP and Congress. The NSS believes this event will enhance Sabarimala's development and uphold traditions. The Kerala government assures that rituals and beliefs will be respected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Sabarimala has ignited a political debate in Kerala, with the Left government receiving both criticism and support.
The Nair Service Society (NSS), a significant community organization, has expressed its confidence in the government's ability to maintain the sacred rituals and traditions associated with Sabarimala during the event.
Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have raised concerns about the event, alleging political motivations. Nonetheless, the Kerala Chief Minister has stated that threats will not deter the initiative, emphasizing the event's importance for Sabarimala's development.
