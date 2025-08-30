Reviving Delhi's Forgotten Heritage: A Cultural Renaissance
The Delhi government plans to preserve neglected heritage sites, transforming them into cultural hubs. The 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme seeks collaboration with businesses and communities to restore monuments, enhance visitor experiences, and promote tourism. Monuments like Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal will be revitalized with corporate involvement.
The Delhi government has pledged to restore and preserve neglected heritage monuments, transforming them into vibrant cultural hubs with the involvement of businesses, institutions, and local communities.
Speaking at a heritage preservation conference organized by the Department of Archaeology at the Delhi Secretariat, Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the state's commitment to conservation efforts. The discussion focused on the 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme, which aims to equip monuments with cultural activity amenities.
According to Mishra, Delhi's government will collaborate with corporate entities for the first time to conserve historic structures. Notable sites such as Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal and others are slated for renovation, enhancing tourism and economic activity around these lesser-known monuments.
