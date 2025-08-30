Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan argues that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam is being commercialized by the state government. The BJP alleges that privilege cards favor wealthy devotees, turning Sabarimala into a commercial hub, sparking debates between political parties and religious leaders.

Updated: 30-08-2025 20:14 IST

Controversy has engulfed the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, an event organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board with the Kerala government's support, amid accusations of commercialization. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has criticized the event for allegedly profiting from the faith of Lord Ayyappa's devotees.

Concerns have arisen over 'privilege cards,' which suggest preferential treatment for top donors, fueling allegations that the sacred site of Sabarimala is becoming a 'tourism and commercial hub.' Opposition parties, including the BJP, have been vocal in their disapproval of the initiative.

The Nair Service Society and other religious community leaders have been divided over the event, with some expressing support for government efforts if they safeguard religious rituals. The Congress and BJP have accused the Left government of appeasement politics, intensifying the debate surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

