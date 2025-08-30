A Historic Flag-Hoisting at Ram Temple: Honoring Tradition and Faith

The historic Ram temple in Ayodhya is gearing up for a momentous flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25, promising a blend of deep-rooted tradition and contemporary significance.

Sources revealed that the event might witness the attendance of prominent figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony coincides with 'Vivah Panchami', the celebrated day of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's marriage.

Organizers have arranged for 10,000 guests, and activities will include a grand procession, religious rituals, and the installation of a flag on the newly completed temple spire. The event underscores the organizational prowess of entities like the VHP and RSS, ensuring a spectacle of devotion and community strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)