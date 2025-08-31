The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History serves as a microcosm of the United States' rich and often complicated past. Among its exhibits are icons of American achievement, such as the Star-Spangled Banner and Dorothy's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," alongside symbols of the nation's darker chapters like slavery shackles and images of internment camps.

President Donald Trump has criticized these presentations, urging a focus on American pride and success instead of the painful aspects of history. The museum's displays in fact encompass a wide array of stories, celebrating everything from breakthroughs in creativity and industry to the narrative of immigration and minority struggles.

The ongoing restoration of the gunboat Philadelphia, a relic from the 1776 Battle of Valcour Island, underscores the fragile nature of democracy—a theme echoed in exhibits addressing the limitations of presidential power and Trump's impeachments. Through its exhibits, the museum encourages visitors to contemplate significant questions about American identity and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)