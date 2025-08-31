AI Brings New Magic to 'Wizard of Oz' in Las Vegas

A reimagined version of 'The Wizard of Oz' premiered in Las Vegas, leveraging the power of AI to create an immersive experience. Attendees were greeted by a yellow-brick carpet leading into the Sphere, a futuristic dome-shaped venue, promising a cutting-edge re-envisioning of the 1939 classic.

At the Venice Film Festival, Guillermo del Toro's latest adaptation of 'Frankenstein' shifts the focus from horror to humanity, highlighting the monster's longing for love and understanding in a world that meets him with animosity and vitriol.

Also at Venice, 'Broken English' attempts to reframe Marianne Faithfull's public image, blending documentary and fiction. Meanwhile, Meta faces backlash for creating celebrity chatbots without permission, including those mimicking Taylor Swift and Scarlett Johansson.