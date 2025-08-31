ReTuna: Revolutionizing Retail with Circular Shopping

In a groundbreaking move, ReTuna, situated in Eskilstuna, Sweden, stands as a revolutionary shopping mall offering exclusively secondhand and repurposed items. As the world's first of its kind, ReTuna marks a significant shift in retail by blending sustainability with style and convenience.

Established in 2015 as part of the city's climate strategy, ReTuna operates alongside a recycling center, facilitating a circular system supported by public funding and local government. Its sophisticated layout and curated offerings challenge traditional views on secondhand shopping, making it an ethically rewarding activity.

With rising global demand, the secondhand market is expanding rapidly, projected to reach USD 367 billion by 2029. ReTuna's innovative business model showcases the potential of mainstream retail to integrate circular consumption practices, proving that sustainable shopping can be both accessible and desirable.