Left Menu

ReTuna: Revolutionizing Retail with Circular Shopping

ReTuna, a Swedish shopping mall, sells only secondhand and repurposed items, reflecting a municipality-led experiment in circular consumption. Established in 2015 in Eskilstuna, it promotes sustainable, low-waste shopping. This model of retail demonstrates how ethical consumption can be fashionable, convenient, and socially significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:40 IST
ReTuna: Revolutionizing Retail with Circular Shopping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking move, ReTuna, situated in Eskilstuna, Sweden, stands as a revolutionary shopping mall offering exclusively secondhand and repurposed items. As the world's first of its kind, ReTuna marks a significant shift in retail by blending sustainability with style and convenience.

Established in 2015 as part of the city's climate strategy, ReTuna operates alongside a recycling center, facilitating a circular system supported by public funding and local government. Its sophisticated layout and curated offerings challenge traditional views on secondhand shopping, making it an ethically rewarding activity.

With rising global demand, the secondhand market is expanding rapidly, projected to reach USD 367 billion by 2029. ReTuna's innovative business model showcases the potential of mainstream retail to integrate circular consumption practices, proving that sustainable shopping can be both accessible and desirable.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025